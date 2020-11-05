The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of an armed man who was shot and killed by police outside a Fort Carson gate Wednesday.
Dean Trasente, 33, was shot to death after a report of a road-rage incident and a pursuit on Colorado 115, police said.
About 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, Colorado Springs police officers responded to a call about a driver threatening another motorist with a gun, according to the Sheriff’s Office. When officers approached the suspect's vehicle, the driver took off.
Other officers spotted the vehicle driving south on Colorado 115 and followed it as it exited the highway and ran into a dead end at Fort Carson Gate 2, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The driver got out holding a gun and was hit when two officers fired at him, killing him.
The shooting is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office as a neutral agency, as is typical in Colorado when deadly forece is used to avoid conflict of interest.