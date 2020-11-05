Police released the name Thursday of a Colorado Springs man who was killed in a Monday night shooting.
Daniel Garcia, 31, was found shot to death in a vehicle when officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 3400 block of Montebello Drive West about 7:40 p.m. Monday, according to police.
Investigators determined that Garcia and a female passenger were heading south on Montebello Road when someone fired a gun at his car, hitting Garcia. The female passenger was not injured, police said.
Police did not say whether they believed the shooter was in a vehicle or on foot.
The El Paso County Coroner’s Office, which performed the autopsy on Garcia, has not yet officially ruled on the cause of death, but police are investigating it as a homicide.
Garcia’s death is the 33rd homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year, compared to 21 at this time in 2019, police said.
Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the shooting, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP or 1-800-222-8477.