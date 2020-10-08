The name of a Colorado Springs man who was killed in a shooting Monday morning was released Thursday by police.
Richard Melgoza, 42, was found dead of a single gunshot wound in the 4600 block of Rusina Road in central Colorado Springs shortly after 11 a.m., police Sgt. Jason Newton said.
Steven Walters, 28, has been arrested in connection to Melgoza’s death.Police did not say if the two men knew each other or what led up to the shooting.
Rival drug dealers behind teen's shooting death outside north Colorado Springs church, police testify (copy)
Melgoza’s death is the 30th homicide investigation this year. Last year at this time there were 17.