Officers responded to a drunken arrest that injured both the suspect and a responding deputy near the Broadmoor World Arena Monday night.
The officer and suspect were transported to the hospital and released later that night.
Authorities report that Marcel Tiller was under the influence, bleeding and not clothed when they responded to a call on Geyser Drive. There, they say Tiller was aggressive towards officers, hitting one in the face causing an injury.
Tiller was arrested on suspicion on multiple charges including having an outstanding warrant and second degree assault on a peace officer.