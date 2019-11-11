Last month, Denver quietly paid an airline pilot $300,000 to settle his allegation that city police officers violated his civil rights before arresting him on an indecent exposure charge after he was seen standing naked in front of his hotel room window, 9Wants to Know has learned.
The payment came from a Denver International Airport insurance policy and bypassed the scrutiny of City Council, which normally must sign off on settlements of $5,000 or more when they are paid out of the city’s liability fund. And it came seven months after a judge dismissed the criminal charge against Andy Collins, a United Airlines pilot who spent two days in the Denver city jail after his arrest Sept. 20, 2018.
“It is not a crime to be naked in Denver, even if you are a man – and especially if you are in the privacy of your own hotel room,” said Craig Silverman, the pilot’s attorney. “Andy Collins was engaged in a phone call, he had no idea that anybody was looking at him, and it’s a shame that he got arrested the way he did.”
For more on this story visit 9News.com.