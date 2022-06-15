A naked man allegedly fought with several Colorado Springs police officers early Wednesday after they found him attempting to break into a car, according to a release from the department.
It took at least eight officers, stun guns and pepper spray to subdue Jefferson Doe, who reportedly kept fighting even after he was handcuffed and taken to the hospital. Doe faces several charges including resisting arrest and multiple counts of assault, police said.
Officers responded to a 12:30 a.m. report of a naked man under the Interstate 25 overpass at East Woodmen Road, according to police. They found him in the parking lot of a local car dealership in the 6800 block of Vincent Drive, trying to break into a vehicle.
Doe ignored commands from police and began fighting as they attempted to arrest him.
“One officer deployed his Taser, which was ineffective,” the release stated.
Officers used the stun gun on Doe a second time and used pepper spray as additional officers arrived to assist, police said.
Doe managed to break from the restraints in the ambulance and tried to bite a paramedic, forcing EMTs to pull over. While officers were trying to control him, he kicked one in the leg, police said.
“The suspect was eventually medically cleared and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges,” officials said.