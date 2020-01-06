BRUSH — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and sheriffs from multiple rural Colorado counties held a closed-door meeting Monday to discuss the drone sightings that have sparked national media attention and now a full-blown investigation.
While the owner of the mysterious drones remains unknown to both federal and local agencies, officials did emerge from the meeting with one bit of news: They're searching for a mysterious vehicle as well.
The media were not allowed to enter the gathering in Brush, Colo., on Monday morning, but representatives from 77 different agencies – including the military – were in attendance.
On Monday, a spokesperson for Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyo., told 9NEWS the northeast Colorado drones were not theirs.
Last week, 9NEWS spoke to 24 private companies and government organizations who claimed they weren’t responsible for the drones. That includes Uber, Amazon, Google and the United States Geological Survey (USGS).