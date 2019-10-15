Community members of the small town of Milliken were shaken on Tuesday morning after discovering a family’s 10-year-old Irish Wolfhound named “Cody” was found beaten to death just outside of their home in Weld County.
According to a report from Fox31 News, Cody’s lifeless body was found 10 feet away from the family’s property line with his collar wrapped tightly around a nearby pipe. It was a disturbing sight for the family who believed it signified some type of killing “trophy.” The dog reportedly shared a special bond with the family’s 8-year-old son.
Foul play is suspected by the family. According to a Facebook post, necropsy results completed by the Milliken Animal Clinic show that Cody suffered from a shattered jaw and trauma to both the head and chest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015.