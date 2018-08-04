Those enrolled in welfare programs such as food assistance can now use a smartphone app to manage their benefits.
The app, MyCOBenefits, gives users a convenient option to report changes to their accounts, check their EBT card balances and upload documents using the phone's camera, according to a news release from El Paso County's Department of Human Services.
The app can also be used to:
-update profile information, such as contact information or job income status
-review transactions and expenses
-check the status of pending applications
-find area providers
-locate nearby resources for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP
The app is available in the Apple and Android app stores. Users will need their social security number and case number to register. Anyone who does not know their case number can contact the county's human services department customer service line at 444-5124 or visit one of the department's offices.