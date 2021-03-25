The El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigated the death of a dog that was found decapitated near Yoder.
Deputies responded to a call about 4:20 p.m. Sunday near Antioch Road and Yoder Road after a woman driving by spotted an animal near the side of the road, deputies said.
She stopped to check on the animal and found a headless German shepherd laying on a black trash bag with a gunshot wound in its side, deputies said.
The woman told law enforcement she cared for stray dogs in the area but was unsure who owned the dog, which did did not have tags or a collar.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an animal rights group, offered $5,000 for information leading to the arrest conviction of the person responsible.
"Instead of being given a safe, loving home, this dog was shot, mutilated, and dumped on the side of the road,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said in a news release. "PETA urges anyone with information to come forward immediately, before anyone else gets hurt.”