Murray Boulevard was closed from E. Bijou Street to Pikes Peak Avenue Monday evening, following a crash that sent two to the hospital, police say.
Just before 6:15 p.m., officers responded to calls about a crash on Murray in which a vehicle driving northbound on Murray in the center land collided with a vehicle moving southbound.
The two occupants of the northbound vehicle were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police say. Those in the other vehicle suffered no injuries.
Police say the Major Crash Team is investigating the incident.