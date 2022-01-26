A murder trial for a man accused of gunning down his neighbor who reported him for an “aggressive animal” was delayed over two months during a hearing on Wednesday.
James Hanlon, originally slated to go to trial Feb. 7, saw his trial delayed to April 12 by Fourth Judicial District Judge Samuel Evig on a motion to continue filed by defense attorneys. Hanlon, 56, is accused of gunning down his neighbor Gary Dolce after being reported several times for an “aggressive animal.”
The basis of the motion to continue, Evig said, was the defense’s newest expert witness, psychologist Dr. Jackie Grimmett, who’ll be tasked with evaluating Hanlon to assist attorneys in proving their defense of not guilty by reason of insanity.
Evig said to his knowledge, Grimmett is at least the fourth expert the defense has called. He said that while he found the defense’s request was made with “good faith” and “not for the purposes of delay,” the case would move forward if they had helpful expert testimony or not.
“There’ve been a number of rocks kicked over exploring an expert witness,” he said. “If it doesn’t pan out, I don’t think additional time or funds are the issue.”
Grimmett enters the case after defense attorneys dropped former expert witness, Dr. Scott Wylie, after he failed to appear in court over questions about his reports and license status, leading to a contempt of court case.
At least one expert was also passed over due to issues obtaining funds for their service.
Evig said he was “hesitant” to set the trial to begin in April, in part because defense attorneys said Grimmett would likely have her report in to them by mid-March.
Before ordering the continuance, Evig noted that per an email from the judicial district’s Chief Judge William Bain, the current suspension of jury trials may be extended through Feb. 11, encompassing the first week Hanlon’s trial was set to take place.
Bain confirmed to The Gazette through a court administrator that trials will be suspended through Feb. 14, and that he would issue an order to that effect Thursday.
The continuance, Chief Deputy District Attorney Andy Vaughan said, was “adamantly” objected to by the family of Dolce.
Evig said their frustration was “deserved,” and that saying they’ve waited too long was an “understatement by several levels of magnitude,” but that he was going to give the defense a chance to find another expert.
Defense attorney Michael Becker said this would be the defense’s “last attempt” to find a witness for their case, adding that Hanlon understood that, even if Grimmett’s report wasn’t helpful to him.
Hanlon is accused of gunning down Dolce near the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, roughly an hour after he was cited by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for having an "aggressive animal." The killing, according to an arrest affidavit filed in his case, was recorded on Hanlon's cell phone. The affidavit also said the issues with his neighbor were "ongoing," and that police had previously been called for a separate altercation between the two.
Hanlon turned himself in to police two days after police announced him as a suspect in the case. He's currently being held at the El Paso County jail on no bond, according to jail records.