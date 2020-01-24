DNA on a hat found at the scene of a 2014 homicide led to an El Paso County jail inmate being accused Thursday of committing another killing in 2010, Colorado Springs police said Friday.

Rodric Donley, 43, had been in jail since December, when he and Lisa Deboer, 40, were arrested on suspicion of killing Deboer's ex-boyfriend, Jamarlon “Jamanion” Keys in southeast Colorado Springs nearly six years ago.

Keys was a former Fort Carson soldier who had been deployed for a year to Iraq in 2003, his family said. His apartment at 950 Acapulco Court had a home security system that fed a live stream but didn't record, police said. According to court documents, friends told officers Keys and Deboer had a tumultuous relationship, peppered with domestic violence disputes and bar brawls.

When officers arrived at the complex in response to a report of a shooting, they found Keys wounded. He later died at a hospital, officers said. A beanie cap was found inside the former soldier's apartment, covering the view of his security camera.

The morning of his death, Keys posted a photo of more than $8,000 in cash to his Facebook, police said.

But it wasn't until July 2019 — nearly five years later — that authorities got a match on DNA taken from the beanie, court documents read. It led to a son of Donley's former girlfriend.

In December, officers interviewed the teen, who told them that the night of Keys' death, he drove Donley to a spot near Keys' apartment. The teen told police that he heard several gunshots before seeing Donley run back to the car holding a handgun, court documents said.

Police said they pulled jail phone records that showed Donley and Deboer had spoken a few weeks after Keys' death. At the time, Donley was incarcerated at the jail on a separate charge.

While being questioned about Keys' killing, court documents say, the teenager told police about a 2010 homicide that Donley had spoken about. Donley, already accused of killing Keys, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of killing 37-year-old Martique Webster of Colorado Springs 10 years ago, police said.

On October 12, 2010, a security guard at Rustic Hills Park Apartments, 1248 Potter Drive, found Webster dead inside a vehicle, court records read. The guard thought Webster was sleeping, he told police, but called authorities when he discovered he was not breathing.

Webster's death was ruled a homicide by the El Paso County Coroner's Office. A single gunshot wound to the head was found near his right ear, court records said.

Donley admitted he and Webster had been friends, police said, but he denied being with him the night of Webster's death. He later told police he was a "middle man" in a drug deal and had arranged for Webster to purchase 9 ounces of narcotics for $6,000, court documents said.

According to court documents, the son of Donley's girlfriend told police in December that Donley "admitted to him he had shot Martique Webster in the head ... that he needed money to pay off a debt."

Donley is being held at the jail without bond, jail records show.