A murder suspect was arrested in Monument this week.

The U.S. Marshals Service worked with Colorado Springs police and the Department of Homeland Security's Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to arrest a Texas homicide suspect on Tuesday.

John Bagwell is one of three people connected with a shooting that left 36-year-old Jose Aguirre-Castellanos dead in Austin, Texas, on May 23. With Bagwell apprehended, U.S. Marshals say two of the three suspects are now in custody.

U.S. Marshals in Colorado received information from marshals in Texas that Bagwell may be at a truck stop in Monument. After setting up surveillance near the truck stop, police saw Bagwell in the area.

Bagwell, 19 years old according to multiple reports, entered a ride-share vehicle and went to a business near Colorado 105 and Peakview Boulevard before officers could arrest him. However, once Bagwell exited the vehicle, he was arrested without incident.

"The arrest of this fugitive represents a culmination of extensive cooperative investigative efforts between the Austin Police Department, U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshals Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, Colorado Springs Police Department, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement," the U.S. Marshals office of public affairs said in a release.

Bagwell was transported by U.S. Marshals to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center, where he was booked on the murder warrant. He is awaiting extradition back to Austin.