Two teens whose bodies were found in a car off Interstate 25 south of Fountain on Tuesday night died in a murder-murder suicide, authorities said Wednesday.

About 7:45 p.m, police found the bodies of Samuel Hoffman, 18, and a 17-year-old girl, who had been reported missing, inside a car off near the Ray Nixon Power Plant, Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Wednesday.

As officers approached the car, a single gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle, the statement said. Authorities believe Hoffman, of Littleton, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Though the coroner has not yet determined the cause of the deaths, the sheriff's office will investigate it as a murder-suicide that began in Douglas County Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's statement said.

Authorities have not said what the relationship between Hoffman and the girl was.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, El Paso County Coroner's Office, Fountain Police Department and Colorado State Patrol are investigating the deaths.