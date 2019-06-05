KIT CARSON COUNTY - A man is facing second-degree murder charges after a woman was found dead in Flagler on Monday.
Just before 8 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a house in the 600 block of Navajo Avenue on a shooting. Mary Schafer was found dead in the home.
Michael Crowe was arrested for second-degree murder and was being held without bond. It isn't clear what relationship he has with the victim.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working with the Kit County Sheriff's Office on the case.
Flagler is about 110 miles east from Colorado Springs off Interstate 70.