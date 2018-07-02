Two stabbings in Colorado Springs left four people injured Sunday night.
About 9:30 p.m., a business employee in the 4500 block of Edison Avenue approached a man behaving suspiciously and was stabbed.
The assailant fled in a 2013 white pickup truck of unknown make and model, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital and later released.
Minutes later, at 10:06 p.m., three people were stabbed across town near Gold Camp Road and Hydra Drive.
The victims told police that several men assaulted them. One victim was severely injured but is expected to recover, and the two others suffered minor wounds, police said.
The suspects fled in a vehicle later spotted in a nearby neighborhood. Police said they tried to make a traffic stop, but a short chase ensued, ending in the 200 block of Gold Claim Terrace.
Three passengers were detained. The driver ran before eventually surrendering to police.
The driver, a juvenile, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and one count of vehicular eluding. The three passengers were released, police said.
The multiple stabbings could be random, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black.
Rarely does such a violent crime occur between strangers, he said.
“Does it happen? Of course it does, but it is extremely rare,” Black said.
“We just don’t see this level of random violence.”