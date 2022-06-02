An employee at the Comanche Generating Station on the southeast side of Pueblo said the company had, “no comment at this time” as a rescue operation was taking place Thursday.

According to a spokesperson with the Pueblo Fire Department, the city received a 911 call at about 8:40 a.m. Thursday about multiple people being trapped following a “landslide.” The spokesperson said the property is known to have large coal piles on site that can be about 80 feet tall.

Technical rescue teams were dispatched, Gazette news partner KKTV reports. There are reports of at least two people being trapped. Click or tap here for livestream video from KKTV.

Return to gazette.com for updates on this developing story.