Three men were shot in drive-by shooting at Memorial Park Friday night, Colorado Springs police said.
Police said a group of about 50 people had gathered in the park for a candlelight vigil to honor a woman who'd recently died when a someone in a passing vehicle reportedly fired multiple shots into the crowd.
The shooting was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Two men were taken to the hospital in ambulances, a third man drove himself to a hospital, police said.
Police did not immediately provide additional information about possible suspects or the victims' injuries.
