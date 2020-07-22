Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon on Colorado 115 in southern El Paso County, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
A Toyota Sienna was southbound when a Ford F-350 also heading south rear-ended the Toyota, spinning the Toyota into northbound traffic.
A Nissan Pathfinder driving northbound smashed into the Toyota as it veered into the northbound lane.
The driver of the Toyota, Amanda Henson, from Cañon City was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Her passenger had minor injuries.
The driver of the Nissan, Sarah Mills of Colorado Springs, was also seriously injured and taken to a hospital as were several of her passengers.
Jacob Otterstette of Penrose, the Ford F-350 driver,wasn't injured.
Everyone involved was were wearing seat belts. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash, the State Patrol said.
The crash closed the highway between Roca Roja Circle and Calle Del Fuente for several hours, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.