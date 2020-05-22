A drive-by shooting at Memorial Park injured three men Friday night, Colorado Springs police said.
Police said a group of about 50 people had gathered in the park for a candlelight vigil to honor a woman who'd recently died when a someone in a passing vehicle reportedly fired several shots into the crowd.
The shooting was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Two men were taken to the hospital in emergency vehicles, a third man drove himself to a hospital, police said.
Police said the the death of the woman being honored during the vigil does not appear to have any connection to the drive-by shooting.
Police did not immediately provide additional information about possible suspects or the victims' injuries.
RELATED:
High fire danger, then snow possible Memorial Day weekend in Colorado
Colorado Springs UPS driver dies after truck runs off road near Ellicott
Small wildfires reported north of Woodland Park
Investigators search Salida property for missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew