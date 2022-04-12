Multiple grass fires were burning close to U.S. 50 on Tuesday.

As of 5 p.m., westbound U.S. 50 was closed between Las Animas and Lamar, reports Gazette news partner KKTV.

According to chief meteorologist Brian Bledsoe at KKTV, there were at least two large fires while other reports suggest up to four separate fires consuming between 200 and 300 acres. One of the fires was burning east of Las Animas and the other was burning near Bent’s Fort west of Las Animas. Eastbound U.S. 50 was back open at about 5:10 p.m.

#US50 westbound: Road closed due to fire activity between Oak Avenue and County Road 33. https://t.co/V1pLAsevNq — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 12, 2022

Part of Colorado 194 near La Junta was also closed.

