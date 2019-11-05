backups

This CDOT traffic camera image shows backups on I-25 past Mesa Ridge Parkway because of a crash between South Academy Boulevard and the MLK Bypass.

A second crash on I-25 is snarling traffic Tuesday morning.

The right shoulder of southbound I-25 is blocked south of Circle Drive/Lake Avenue because of a crash.

Earlier, all lanes of northbound I-25 were closed between South Academy Boulevard and U.S. 85 because of a multiple-vehicle crash.

Crashes have been reported on Powers at both Carefree and Dublin.

Click here for The Gazette's interactive traffic map with live updates.

Load comments