Part of I-25 was shut down in Colorado on Tuesday for about three hours due to multiple crashes that involved several semi-trucks.
Colorado State Patrol shared photos showcasing some of the chaos following a chain reaction of crashes in the Loveland area north of Denver. Northbound I-25 was completely closed at about 1:30 p.m. near Highway 402 along with several lanes of southbound I-25. At about 1:45 p.m.
More than a dozen vehicles were involved in the crash and there were no life-threatening injuries.