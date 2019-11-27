Two of the four local news stations are experiencing a loss of signal Wednesday afternoon due to a power outage on Cheyenne Mountain.
"We're experiencing technical issues with our KOAA-TV signal for people who receive us with an antenna. The problem is related to a power outage on Cheyenne Mountain where our transmitter is located," KOAA reports.
Gazette news partner, KKTV 11 News, is also off-air at this time.
KOAA-TV is experiencing technical difficulties with our over the air signal related to a power outage on Cheyenne Mountain. Don't miss out on your newscasts, find KOAA on your favorite streaming device. https://t.co/48HLaDh8gd— KOAA News5 (@KOAA) November 27, 2019
All COS news stations are currently off air. Yikes. We’re working to get the problem fixed! Thanks for our patience! @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/YbcKVBVhBb— Ashley Franco (@AshleyKKTV) November 27, 2019
Fox21 News and KRDO have not reported any issues.
