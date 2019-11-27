News station outage

Photo courtesy Ashley Franco, KKTV 11 News.

Two of the four local news stations are experiencing a loss of signal Wednesday afternoon due to a power outage on Cheyenne Mountain.

"We're experiencing technical issues with our KOAA-TV signal for people who receive us with an antenna. The problem is related to a power outage on Cheyenne Mountain where our transmitter is located," KOAA reports.

Gazette news partner, KKTV 11 News, is also off-air at this time.

Fox21 News and KRDO have not reported any issues.

