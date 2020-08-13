Multiple firefighters sustained injuries that required hospitalization during a fight with a blaze on Colorado's Front Range.
North Metro Fire reports that three firefighters were transported to a local hospital after fighting a grass fire that sparked around 3:30 PM on Wednesday at Mountain View Egg Farm Open Space near Lafayette, Colorado. Though the blaze, estimated at 10 acres, was extinguished within an hour, the fight was enough to send three team members to the hospital and damage two fire engines.
Few details are known regarding the extent of the injuries, but they were said to be minor.
According to 9NEWS, the fire is believed to have been started by a Boulder County Open Space employee using equipment that malfunctioned.
