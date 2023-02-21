I-25 Northbound is closed between the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass and US 24 due to a serious crash in southern Colorado Springs, according to COtrip.

As of 1:39 p.m., Google Maps is reporting a 14-minute delay. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This article will be updated as more information is available.

Southbound Interstate 25 is blocked at Uintah Street following a traffic crash Tuesday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said no injuries have been reported and did not have any further information.

As of 11:07 a.m. the right and center lanes have reopened. The left lane remains closed, according to a recent tweet from Colorado Springs Traffic.

The crash has been cleared and all lanes have reopened as of 11:30 a.m., according to the Colorado Springs Traffic twitter account.

This article will be updated once more information is received.