A multiple vehicle traffic crash at North Academy Blvd and North Carefree Circle shut down a strip of the major Colorado Springs thoroughfare for nearly five hours Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
Jesse Depascal, 24, lost control of his newer-model pickup truck as he was traveling southbound and crashed into several other vehicles, according to Colorado Springs police.
A passenger in the truck sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police arrested Depascal on a number of offenses, including DUI and vehicular assault.
The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. Police reopened southbound North Academy Boulevard between Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Carefree Circle just before 3 a.m. Sunday.