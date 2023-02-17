Pueblo police said a multi-agency investigative team recovered multiple stolen vehicles and seized fentanyl pills in southern Colorado on Friday.

The Pueblo Police Department reported on its Facebook page Friday that local police, along with members of the Colorado State Patrol, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Cañon City Police Department and Pueblo Parole seized an undisclosed amount of fentanyl pills, recovered four stolen cars and a stolen trailer, and towed a "suspicious truck" in order to request a search warrant for additional investigation.

Three people were arrested in connection with the recoveries, Pueblo police said. All three suspects were formerly featured in Pueblo's "Safe Streets" program, which began in 2016 and features photos and descriptions of wanted suspects posted weekly to social media.

All three suspects had new warrants out for their arrest, police said.

One person had four arrest warrants, two for previous motor vehicle theft cases, according to police.

Another suspect had a bond robbery warrant for $100,000, police said. When officers located him in a stolen vehicle, they said he rammed a police vehicle then crashed into a parked truck before he fled on foot. Police said he was immediately taken into custody and faces numerous charges.

Pueblo police said drivers should never leave vehicles running and unattended.