A pickup crashed into a mule-drawn carriage Friday on Peyton Highway in El Paso County, killing two mules and injuring a 52-year-old woman, the Colorado State Patrol reported.
Isaac Hermes, 18, of Elbert, was driving the Ford F-150 north on Peyton Highway when it collided with the back of the carriage, which was also headed north, the State Patrol said. Kristin Ballotti of Peyton was operating the carriage.
Ballotti, who was ejected from the carriage, was flown to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central with "moderate injuries," the State Patrol said. Hermes, who was "properly restrained," wasn't injured.
The crash was reported at 12:39 p.m. on Peyton Highway near Sweet Road, the State Patrol said. The highway was blocked for hours Friday afternoon.
Speed and inattentive driving are considered factors in the crash, the State Patrol said.
Horse-drawn vehicles are allowed on Colorado roads, said Trooper Gary Cutler. “It’s basically just like a bicycle — as long as it’s in a lane, going the right direction and stuff ... you’d still be OK with it.”
The Gazette’s Sofia Krusmark contributed to this report.