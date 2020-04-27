Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Andrew Arellano — age 34, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, harassment and violation of a protection order.
Sean Edward Nelson — age 37, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, burglary, vehicular eluding, theft, possession of controlled substance, ID theft, forgery and trespassing.
Tyler Olson — age 31, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and escape.
Latoya Marie Redbird — age 32, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of failure to comply on burglary, assault, menacing, tampering, contraband and controlled substance.
Michael Andrew Rollins — age 35, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, menacing, false imprisonment, harassment, burglary, contraband, controlled substance, tampering with victim/witness, violation of protection order and false reporting.
Martet Lavell Urquhart — age 33, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, false imprisonment, harassment and theft.
Matthew Vargas — age 30, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of harassment/stalking-domestic violence.
Roderick Michael Vigil — age 42, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear on burglary, assault, harassment and stalking.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M16827, 277-C16806, 277-M16883, 277-M16767, 277-C16694, 277-M16822, 277-M17026, 277-17014, 454-C18063.