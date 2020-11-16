Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Trevon Arnell — age 20, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, causing serious bodily injury with deadly weapon, felony menacing with weapon and tampering with evidence.
Dy Nali Malik Gilbert — age 21, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of leaving scene of accident involving serious bodily injury, burglary, menacing with a weapon and possession of a weapon by previous offender.
Paul Alfonzo Gonzalez — age 25, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 167 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of witness/victim intimidation, assault, menacing and harassment.
Holli Renee Henson — age 35, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding and unauthorized absence.
Brock Jay Kogan — age 31, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft and controlled substance.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W17663, 277-W17665, 277-M17670, 277-C18083, 277-M18304, 277-W18183, 277-M18298, 277-M18303, 277-M18352.