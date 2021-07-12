Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Eric Lamar Brown — age 34, 6 feet tall, 215 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, felony menacing with weapon and disorderly conduct - discharge firearm.
Raekwon Malik-Deion Futrell — age 20, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and other allegations.
Thomas Deandre Ivery — age 32, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 166 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated unauthorized absence, kidnapping, felony menacing with weapon, assault, violation of protection order, false imprisonment and other allegations.
Johnathan Daniel Perry — age 31, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, assault and other alleegations.
Jesse Ryan Pryor — age 38, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, false imprisonment, assault and other allegations.
Denzel James Sanchez — age 28, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion or stalking, violation of protection order and other allegations.
Billy Jo Torrez — age 26, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of murder after deliberation and other allegations.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M18817, 277-C18743, 277-M18856, 277-C18926, 277-C15384, 277-M19033, 277-M18962, 277-M19110, 277-M19149, 277-M19244, 277-C19032, 277-C19402, 277-M19423, 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897.