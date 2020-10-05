Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Tashon Jessie Ausborne — age 19, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape and burglary.
Nathan Ryan Boomsliter — age 18, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape and sexual assault.
Scott Tyson Brown — age 28, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 173 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, violation of protection order, assault, telephone-obstruct service and criminal mischief.
Brandon Holmquist — age 29, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, theft, assault, criminal mischief, violation of parole order, child abuse, weapon possession and controlled substance.
Ericka Beverly Sanchez — age 29, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of motor theft, attempt to influence, criminal impersonation, theft, ID theft and controlled substance.
Deshan Lamont Smith — age 28, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, aggravated motor vehicle theft, false imprisonment and harassment.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C17913, 277-C17899, 277-M17355, 277-M17900, 277-W17663, 277-W17665, 277-M17670, 277-C18083.