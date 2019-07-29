Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Bryan Anthony Batts — age 32, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of dangerous drugs, fraud and failure to appear.
Marlon Chamorro — age 35, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sex offender - failure to register.
Devante Humphrey — age 27, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of possession of weapons by a previous offender.
Felipe De Jesus Mendias-Hernandez — age 51, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, harassment and felony menacing.
Carlos James Montoya — age 21, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
Xavier Andru Padilla — age 19, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Christopher Alejandro Sandoval — age 30, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary.
Jamie Wasylk — age 47, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 138 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft and drugs.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C16141, 277-M16311.