Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Trevon Anthony Arnell — age 20, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, felony menacing, DUI and assault.
Wally Jay Bazar — age 38, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and assault.
Marcus Duane Bigby — age 36, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, harassment and theft.
Anthony Paul Cruz — age 25, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and harassment.
Demetrius Dunbar — age 41, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Shawn Derrick Hines — age 41, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, child abuse, harassment and menacing.
Raymond Norlin — age 33, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of escape, second-degree kidnapping and vehicular eluding.
Noah David Purdy — age 28, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, vehicular eluding, vehicular assault and resisting arrest.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C17090, 277-M17362, 277-M17341, 277-M17206, 277-C17348, 277-M17389, 277-C17461, 277-M17031, 277-C16956, 277-C14418, 277-C16929, 277-C16990.