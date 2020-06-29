Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Trevon Anthony Arnell — age 20, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, robbery, felony menacing, DUI and assault.
Wally Jay Bazar — age 38, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and assault.
Anthony Michael Durham — age 42, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape from felony conviction and failure to comply.
Michael Lee McMahan — age 22, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing and witness intimidation.
Dustin Thomas Wasberg — age 46, 6 feet, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, false imprisonment and harassment.
Jacob James Wilson — age 23, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C17090, 277-M17362, 277-M17341, 277-M17206, 277-C17348, 277-M17389, 277-C17461, 277-M17031, 277-C16956, 277-C14418, 277-C16929, 277-C16990.