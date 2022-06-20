Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Amber Rose Haney — age 26, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of child abuse knowingly and recklessly causing death.
Timothy Nicolas Hartig — age 36, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of drug paraphernalia, motor vehicle theft, trespass, controlled substance, obstruction, unregistered vehicle, driving under restraint, no insurance, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, reckless driving, identity theft and attempt to influence.
Aundris Pierre Hence — age 34, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation.
Thaddeus James Mercado — age 31, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, harassment, kidnapping, felony menacing with weapon and false imprisonment.
Joey Anthony Muraca — age 22, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, harassment, protection order violation and child abuse.
Thomas Frank Soliz — age 45, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, harassment, telephone obstruction and mischief.
Anetwann Miguel Wilson — age 35, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, child abuse and possession of weapon by previous offender.
Joseph Michael Woods — age 23, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W20763, 277-M20990, 277-M21073, 277-W21062, 277-W20845, 277-W21055, 277-M20852, 277-M20995, 277-M21334, 277-C20418, 277-M21005, 277-M21328, 277-M21237, 277-M21218, 277-M21206, 277-W21201, 277-W21200.