Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Shane Norman Carty — age 38, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of cruelty to animals.
Christian Isaiah Gutierrez — age 18, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 121 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with deadly weapon, burglary, assault, felony menacing with weapon, theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft and weapon possession by previous offender.
Robert Harris — age 31, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of vehicular eluding and criminal mischief.
Ernest Javar Muldrow — age 35, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, attempted murder, violent crime with a weapon, felony menacing with a weapon, telephone obstruction, assault, false imprisonment, harassment and criminal mischief.
William Nathan Pickett — age 26, 6 feet tall, 187 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault - strangulation, assault, theft, harassment and criminal mischief.
Joshua Michael Thompson — age 35, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W17663, 277-W17665, 277-M17670, 277-C18083, 277-M18304, 277-W18183, 277-M18298, 277-M18303, 277-C18524, 277-W18586.