Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Leonel Hernandez — age 25, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide.
Christopher Terrance Jacobs — age 24, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and failure to comply.
Vincent Lee Summers — age 23, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to comply.
Garrick Demon Terrell — age 46, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of false information to a pawnbroker and fraud.
Andrea Voorhiess — also know as Annie Voorhiess, age 40, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of cyber crimes.
Courtney Whoolery — age 36, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 143 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of theft and drug possession.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15224, 277-C15307, 277-M15375.