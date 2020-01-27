Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Timothy Jauan Barron — age 25, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, false imprisonment and harassment.
Quincy Bernard Brown — age 38, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and dangerous drugs.
Jason Chinn — age 41, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 138 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of criminal impersonation, controlled substance fraud and harassment.
Maurice Litchfield — age 28, 6 feet tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree assault and false information to a pawnbroker.
Lenin Ernesto Matos — age 35, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear on assault, harassment and menacing.
Zachary Marcus Aaron Mullins — age 27, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear on motor vehicle theft and trespassing.
Jose Soto — age 26, 6 feet tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of domestic violence and menacing.
Jacob James Wilson — age 23, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.