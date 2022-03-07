Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Michael Arce — age 44, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder.
Nasair Tashon Hall — age 23, 6 feet tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation and felony menacing.
Xavier Marquez Harness — age 25, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, possession of weapon by previous offender, menacing, felony menacing, criminal mischief, driving under restraint and vehicular eluding.
Gregory John Pfander — age 47, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 205 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, serious crime causing death and serious bodily injury, harassment, driving under restraint and off highway vehicle on street.
Jesse Ryan Pryor — age 39, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, harassment, false imprisonment, assault, child abuse and theft.
Erin John Songao Toves — age 44, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault causing injury with deadly weapon, theft, violation of protection order, child abuse, stalking, harassment, trespass, criminal mischief and felony menacing.
Marquise Avery Wilkins — age 30, 6 feet tall, 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, harassment, resisting arrest and obstruction a peace officer.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897, 277-C19955, 277-C19772, 277-M20004, 277-M19552, 277-C20366, 277-M20402, 277-M20755, 277-M20459.