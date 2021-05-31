Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Bryan Anthony Batts — age 34, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of child prostitution – soliciting/arranging.
William Leslie Crest — age 37, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault causing serious bodily injury, strangulation, violation of protection order and harassment.
Lela Michelle Edwards — age 49, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault, harassment, burglary, criminal mischief, violation of protection order and intimidation.
Wilbert Delany Hicks — age 61, 6 feet, 185 pounds, with brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking and criminal violation of protection order.
Kieran Elisha Kalter — age 25, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of theft, motor vehicle theft, criminal mischief, trespass, assault causing serious bodily injury, weapon used in violent crime, violent crime causing death/serious bodily injury and felony menacing with weapon.
Billy Jo Torrez Jr. — age 25, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of murder after deliberation, felony menacing with weapon, trespass, careless driving, driving under restraint, no insurance, unregistered vehicle and driving while ability impaired.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M18817, 277-C18743, 277-M18856, 277-C18926, 277-C15384, 277-M19033, 277-M19030, 277-M18962, 277-M19110, 277-M19149, 277-M19244, 277-C19032, 277-C19402, 277-M19423, 277-19438.