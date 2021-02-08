Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
James Black Burkett — age 60, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempt to influence, criminal impersonation, robbery, assault causing serious bodily injury, assault and harassment.
Sheryl Kaye Fitzgerald — age 69, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 135 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of at risk criminal exploitation and fraud by check.
Megan Elizabeth Heitz — age 29, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 144 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, assault on first responder, resisting arrest, obstruction and child abuse.
Julissa Love — age 31, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 115 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of at risk criminal impersonation.
Rhonda Carlette Martin-Lee — age 55, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 162 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of at risk criminal exploitation and fraud by check.
Tevin Deontae Morris — age 26, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery - intent to kill, maim and wound with weapon.
Ernest Javar Muldrow — age 35, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, attempted murder, violent crime with a weapon, felony menacing with a weapon, telephone obstruction, assault, false imprisonment, harassment and criminal mischief.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W17663, 277-W17665, 277-M17670, 277-C18083, 277-M18304, 277-W18183, 277-M18298, 277-M18303, 277-C18524, 277-W18586.