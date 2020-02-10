Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Timothy Jauan Barron — age 25, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, false imprisonment and harassment.
Quincy Bernard Brown — age 38, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and dangerous drugs.
James Clark — age 48, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted second-degree burglary.
Easton Jaimes — age 28, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing and domestic violence.
Lenin Ernesto Matos — age 35, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear on assault, harassment and menacing.
Zachary Marcus Aaron Mullins — age 27, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear on motor vehicle theft and trespassing.
Skylar Melissa Palomino — age 20, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of failure to appear on assault, possession of a controlled substance and motor vehicle theft.
Todd Edward Portner — age 29, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, menacing, harassment, trespassing, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of controlled substances.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.