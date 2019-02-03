Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Cynthia Michelle Anderson — age 46, 5 feet tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault.
Lamar Maqhail Baugh — age 19, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery and parole violation.
Jolene Hartman — age 40, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is sought on suspicion of escape.
Leonel Hernandez — age 25, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide.
Andrew Marshall — age 50, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing and domestic violence.
Carlos Daniel Meza — age 30, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape.
James Ryan Neeley — age 36, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, with blond hair and blues eyes, sought on suspicion of dangerous drugs.
Dazmire Levan Treve Rodgers — age 19, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sexual assault, robbery and failure to comply.
Elbert Sanders — age 47, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing and domestic violence.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15556, 277-C15545, 277-M15602, 277-M14857, 277-C15672.