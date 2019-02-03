Lamar Maqhah Baugh
Caption +

Lamar Maqhah Baugh
Show MoreShow Less

Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Cynthia Michelle Anderson — age 46, 5 feet tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault.

Lamar Maqhail Baugh — age 19, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery and parole violation.

Jolene Hartman — age 40, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is sought on suspicion of escape.

Leonel Hernandez — age 25, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide.

Andrew Marshall — age 50, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing and domestic violence.

Carlos Daniel Meza — age 30, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape.

James Ryan Neeley — age 36, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, with blond hair and blues eyes, sought on suspicion of dangerous drugs.

Dazmire Levan Treve Rodgers — age 19, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sexual assault, robbery and failure to comply.

Elbert Sanders — age 47, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing and domestic violence.

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15556, 277-C15545, 277-M15602, 277-M14857, 277-C15672.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments