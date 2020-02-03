Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Quincy Bernard Brown — age 38, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and dangerous drugs.
Branden Crum — age 22, 5 feet tall 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing and vehicle eluding.
Kaylea Ann Genske-Halazon — age 33, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of failure to appear on possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, burglary, assault and trespassing.
Skylar Melissa Palomino — age 20, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of failure to appear on assault, possession of a controlled substance and motor vehicle theft.
Todd Edward Portner — age 29, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, menacing, harassment, trespassing, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of controlled substances.
John Rajevich — age 66, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 239 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree assault and domestic violence.
Michael Duwan Taylor — age 33, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 209 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Jacob James Wilson — age 23, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.