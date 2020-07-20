Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Marcus Duane Bigby — age 36, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, harassment and theft.
Robert Cortez — age 23, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of criminal impersonation, identity theft and providing false information to a pawnbroker.
Anthony Paul Cruz — age 25, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and harassment.
Anthony Michael Durham — age 42, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape from felony conviction and failure to comply.
Allex English — age 29, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 188 pounds, with blond hair and blues eyes, sought on suspicion of vehicular eluding and drug possession.
Laray Dionza Fowler — age 34, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of robbery and failure to appear.
Noah David Purdy — age 28, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, vehicular eluding, vehicular assault and resisting arrest.
Michael Duwan Taylor — age 34, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 209 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree assault.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C17090, 277-M17341, 277-M17206, 277-C17348, 277-M17389, 277-M17031, 277-C16956, 277-C14418, 277-C16929, 277-C16990.