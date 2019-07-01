Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Shawn Joseph Bell — age 36, 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide, assault, possession of weapon by previous offender, failure to appear and dangerous drugs.
Joseph Jared Coleman — age 25, 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery. Coleman is considered armed and dangerous.
Felipe De Jesus Mendias-Hernandez — age 51, 6-foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, harassment and felony menacing.
Maria Morales — age 29, 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree murder, violation of protection order, disorderly conduct and failure to appear. Morales is considered armed and dangerous.
Danerick Perry — age 23, 6-foot-6, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of weapons possession and menacing.
Lino Moa Moa Poloa — age 20, 6-foot, 158 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of vehicular eluding, reckless driving and failure to comply.
Robert Lee Porter — age 19, 5-foot-1, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery and second-degree assault.
Logan White — age 29, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing, domestic violence, tampering with a witness and traffic.
Tarek Wright — age 42, 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of weapons possession and traffic.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867. You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C16093. 277-C16121, 277-M16136, 277-M16127, 277-C16141.