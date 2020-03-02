Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Brelan Jare Blunt — age 24, 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, harassment and violation of a protection order.
Norman Campbelltoney — age 38, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 245 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
David Andrew Overfield — age 46, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, burglary, assault and menacing.
Victor Oswaldo Pastor-Cardona — age 29, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, violation of a protection order, menacing and harassment.
Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Luna — age 23, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, harassment and child abuse.
Jacob James Wilson — age 23, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M16827, 277-C16806, 277-M16883, 277-M16767, 277-C16694, 277-M16822, 277-M17026, 277-17014, 454-C18063.